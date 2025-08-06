TJ Hooker: Netflix Developing Comedy Movie Based on William Shatner Police Drama Series

TJ Hooker may soon be back on the streets fighting crime. Netflix is developing a comedy movie based on the police drama, which starred William Shatner. The series aired on ABC and CBS for a total of five seasons, comprising 91 episodes.

Deadline shared the following about the project:

“Netflix has collared screen rights to the venerable cop drama, with Jarrad Paul & Andy Mogel tapped to write. The film will be produced by Sophie Cassidy and Matt Crespy for 2.0 Entertainment, Adrian Askarieh for Prime Universe Films, and Alex Westmore for Vali Vista Films.”

Additional details for the project will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch the original 1980s television series? Will you watch the film if it lands on Netflix?