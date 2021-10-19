Family Reunion: Part Five; Netflix Comedy Renewed for Final Season

Family Reunion is returning — for one more year. Netflix has renewed the sitcom for a third and final season of 10 episodes, per Deadline. The previous two seasons — made up of 21 and 15 episodes, respectively — were released in two parts each. It seems likely that the shorter final season will be released in one batch, aka part five.

Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright, and Jordyn Raya James are all returning for the final season.

Meg Deloatch said the following about the renewal of the Netflix series:

“I am so excited that Family Reunion will be returning for a third season. I will always be grateful to Netflix for giving me the opportunity to finally tell my story and the platform to share the beautiful, loving and joyous McKellan family with the world.”

A premiere date for the final season of Family Reunion will be announced at a later date.

The McKellans are back for one last reunion! Family Reunion has been renewed for a third and final season. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4MsRCEO2ot — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) October 18, 2021

What do you think? Have you watched this comedy/ Will you be sad to see Family Reunion end on Netflix?