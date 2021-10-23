Network: Netflix.

Episodes: 46 (half-hour).

Seasons: Three.

TV show dates: July 10, 2019 — TBD.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright, Jordyn James, and Richard Roundtree.

TV show description:

From creator Meg DeLoatch, the Family Reunion TV series is a multi-camera sitcom. The fish-out-of-water sitcom follows the McKellan family who moves from Seattle, Washington to Columbus, Georgia.

A free-spirit, Cocoa McKellan (Mowry) is a devoted wife and mother. When her football player husband, Moz (Alabi), hangs up his cleats, he thinks their four children would be well-served by moving closer to their extended family.

From the humidity (and what it does to the hair) to long church services, home cooking, and close family ties, this big city family has a lot to get used to, while it acclimates to small-town living. Cocoa also has to adapt to being in daily proximity to her in-laws, Moz’s father (Roundtree), who is a pastor, and the family matriarch, M’Dear (Devine).

While their parenting styles are different, as are their lifestyles, family is family. Now though, it is all under one roof, and it is here to stay.

Series Finale:

Episode #46

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

