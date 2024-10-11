The Serpent Queen: Cancelled, No Season Three for Period Drama Series, But Starz in Talks for Spin-off

Catherine de Medici’s story has ended on Starz. The cable channel has cancelled The Serpent Queen, so there won’t be a third season. However, there is talk of a spin-off series starring Minnie Driver (above, left).

A period drama series, The Serpent Queen TV show stars Samantha Morton, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, Sennia Nanua, Beth Goddard, Antonia Clarke, and George Jaques. The story follows Catherine de Medici (Morton), who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. Catherine’s tale unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and imparts the lessons she’s learned to her new servant girl, Rahima (Nanua). At 14, the young, orphaned Catherine (Hill) marries into the 16th-century French court. Despite her commoner status, her uncle Pope Clement (Dance) negotiated a large dowry and a geopolitical alliance in return for the union, and with it came the expectation of many heirs. However, on her wedding night, Catherine learns that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers (Sagnier), a beautiful lady-in-waiting twice his age. With her future suddenly uncertain and with little hope of conceiving, Catherine must quickly learn who she can trust — both within her entourage of courtiers and the royal court members — while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.

The second season of The Serpent Queen finished airing in August, and the series amassed 16 episodes across the two seasons. The cast’s options were picked up for season three in March, and they will be paid for the unproduced episodes, according to Deadline.

A spin-off revolving around Queen Elizabeth I is reportedly in the works from Serpent Queen’s writer/executive producer Justin Haythe and executive producer Erwin Stoff. No casting has been announced, but Driver played Elizabeth in the second season and is expected to reprise the role.

What do you think? Have you watched The Serpent Queen on Starz? Are you disappointed that this period drama series wasn’t renewed for a third season? Would you check out a Queen Elizabeth spin-off?

