The Serpent Queen: Season One Ratings



Since The Serpent Queen revolves around a real historical figure, we already know how her story will end. Starz has found success with period dramas in the past, but most have come to a natural conclusion after one season. Will The Serpent Queen be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A period drama series, The Serpent Queen TV show stars Samantha Morton, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, Sennia Nanua, Beth Goddard, Antonia Clarke, and George Jaques. The story follows Catherine de Medici (Morton) who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. Catherine’s tale unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and imparts the lessons she’s learned to her new servant girl, Rahima (Nanua). At 14, the young, orphaned Catherine (Hill) marries into the 16th-century French court. Despite her commoner status, her uncle Pope Clement (Dance), has negotiated a large dowry and a geopolitical alliance in return for the union, and with it comes the expectation of many heirs. However, on her wedding night, Catherine learns that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers (Sagnier), a beautiful lady-in-waiting twice his age. With her future suddenly uncertain and with little hope of conceiving, Catherine must quickly learn who she can trust — both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court — while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the The Serpent Queen TV series on Starz? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?