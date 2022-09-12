The Serpent Queen: Season One Viewer Votes

We see that Catherine is nothing if not resourceful in the first season of The Serpent Queen TV show on Starz. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Serpent Queen is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Serpent Queen here.

A Starz period drama series, The Serpent Queen TV show stars Samantha Morton, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, Sennia Nanua, Beth Goddard, Antonia Clarke, and George Jaques. The story follows Catherine de Medici (Morton) who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. Catherine’s tale unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and imparts the lessons she’s learned to her new servant girl, Rahima (Nanua). At 14, the young, orphaned Catherine (Hill) marries into the 16th-century French court. Despite her commoner status, her uncle Pope Clement (Dance), has negotiated a large dowry and a geopolitical alliance in return for the union, and with it comes the expectation of many heirs. However, on her wedding night, Catherine learns that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers (Sagnier), a beautiful lady-in-waiting twice his age. With her future suddenly uncertain and with little hope of conceiving, Catherine must quickly learn who she can trust — both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court — while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.





