War of the Worlds: Season Three Viewer Votes

An EPIX science-fiction drama series, the War of the Worlds TV show stars Gabriel Byrne, Léa Drucker, Bayo Gbadamosi, Emilie de Preissac, Natasha Little, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Stéphane Caillard, Molly Windsor, Ernest Kingsley Junior, Madeleine Worrall, and Oliver Hembrough. The story takes place in present-day Europe and begins as astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy. This serves as definitive proof of intelligent extraterrestrial life. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out by a devastating attack and pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world. Season three picks up as the war between the survivors and aliens reaches a new turning point and a terrifying phenomenon grips countless people across the globe. With stakes at an all-time high, one survivor sets out to investigate, forming a tentative partnership with another unlikely hero along the way. The pair will need to use every resource they have available to face an opposition more dangerous than ever in their fight, once again, for the survival of all humanity.





