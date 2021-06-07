Vulture Watch

Has the War of the Worlds TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on EPIX?



Airing on the EPIX cable channel, the War of the Worlds TV show stars Gabriel Byrne, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan and Emilie de Preissac. The story takes place in present-day Europe and begins as astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy. This serves as definitive proof of intelligent extraterrestrial life. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out by a devastating attack and pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world. Season two sees the characters left reeling by the possibility that the invaders could be human. A tense fight to take back the planet awaits them. For some, the sheer desperation to survive will lead them to contemplate sacrificing one of their own.



As of June 7, 2021, War of the Worlds has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will War of the Worlds be cancelled or renewed for season three? The series is produced internationally so it doesn’t cost the cable channel as much as an original production would. My sense is that, if a third season is produced, EPIX will sign on. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on War of the Worlds cancellation or renewal news.



