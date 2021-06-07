Vulture Watch

Has the Domina TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on EPIX?



Airing on the EPIX premium channel, the Domina TV show stars Kasia Smutniak, Matthew McNulty, Tom Glynn-Carney, Claire Forlani, Christine Bottomley, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Ben Batt, Liam Cunningham, Isabella Rossellini, and Nadia Parkes. Filmed in Rome, the series revolves around the extraordinary rise of Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla (Smutniak). The show brings to life the exploits, affairs, and battles for political clout that surrounded this power couple who sat at the heart of the Roman Empire.



As of June 7, 2021, Domina has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Domina be renewed for a second season? This show feels like a close-ended mini-series but there could conceivably be a sequel series of some kind. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Domina cancellation or renewal news.



