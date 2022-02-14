Chapelwaite, Domina, Condor, Hotel Cocaine: EPIX Announces Series Orders and Renewals

EPIX is looking ahead to the rest of 2022 and beyond. The cable channel has announced several orders and season renewals, including Chapelwaite (season two), Condor (season three), Domina (season two), and more. The premiere date for the historical drama Billy the Kid was also revealed — April 24th.

EPIX revealed the following about its scripted line-up:

“Chapelwaite Season Two

Based on Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot,” Chaplewaite season two continues as a terrifying re-imagining of classic gothic horror that chronicles one family’s battle with an ancient and persistent evil. We will learn that the Boone curse didn’t die with Jakub, and despite Charles’s selfless act at the end of season one, De Vermis Mysteriis remains as powerful as ever, and as alluring to a new generation of vampires. The series is executive produced by Donald De Line (Ready Player One, Wayward Pines), Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi. Season one starred Adrien Brody as Charles Boone, and Emily Hampshire. Chaplewaite is produced by EPIX Studios.

Condor Season Three

Settled into his role as a CIA case officer abroad, Joe Turner has become a foot soldier in the Agency’s Cold War against China for Africa’s substantial natural resources. But when conflict erupts in his own little corner of the continent, Joe has to prevent the proxy war from turning into World War III, even at the cost of what’s left of his soul. Condor Season 2 was executive produced by Jason Smilovic, Todd Katzberg, Andrew McCarthy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Shane Elrod and Brian Walsh, John Weber and Frank Siracusa. The series is a co-production by lead studio MGM Television and Skydance Television, in association with Paramount Television.

Domina Season Two

Domina chronicles the struggle for control of the Roman Empire in the wake of Caesar’s death from a rare female perspective. Livia Drusilla, the golden girl of the prominent Claudii family returned to Rome after ten years in exile, determined to regain everything that was stolen from her. Now, atop a fractious empire, she must fight to preserve her marriage to Caesar Augustus and find a way to seat one of her sons on the throne as rivals new and old jockey for position in a world where it’s impossible to know who to trust. The series is created by Simon Burke, with Burke, Lucy Bedford, Muirinn Lane Kelly and Carmel Morgan as executive producers. Tiger Aspect Productions is producing, in association with EPIX Studios. EPIX has the U.S. rights, and Banijay Rights is the worldwide distributor.

Hotel Cocaine

Blue skies and bikinis. Sex and sand. Bullets and blow. This is the story of Roman Compte, Cuban exile, CIA operative and general manager of the Hotel Mutiny, the glamorous epicenter of the late 70’s, early 80’s Miami cocaine scene. The Hotel Mutiny was Casablanca on cocaine, a glitzy nightclub, restaurant, and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians – particularly the up-and-coming Latin acts who came from South America with their instruments and four kilos of cocaine in their suitcases, and Compte was at the center, doing his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American Dream. EPIX Studios is developing, with Chris Brancato (Narcos, Godfather of Harlem) attached as writer-executive producer.

Black Harvest

Paris, 1952: A popular and provocative Black American author and his equally-talented, but as-yet-unpublished girlfriend arrive with plans to attend the Pan African conference and to get a break from American racism, only to find themselves in the middle of a series of abductions and murders of black men. What at first appear to be casualties of the drug-drenched underground jazz scene end up being a part of something much larger with potentially global consequences in this stylish noir. EPIX Studios is developing, with Carl Franklin and Ben Donald attached as executive producers.

American Classic

In this half-hour comedy, Broadway star and notorious narcissist Richard Bean (Kevin Kline) suffers a spectacular public meltdown, and returns to his tiny hometown and the family-run theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance. When he arrives, he is shocked to discover that his father, the former artistic director has slipped into a puppet-filled dementia, and that the once respected theater run by his brother (Jon Tenney) and his wife (now the town’s mayor) has become, by necessity, a low-rent dinner theater serving roast beef and murder mysteries. He decides to save the town, the theater and the world by presenting a great American classic on the dinner theater stage, directed by and starring, of course, himself. Michael Hoffman, Bob Martin, Leslie Urdang, Kevin Kline, Anthony Bregman and Miriam Mintz are attached as executive producers. American Classic is being developed as a co-production between EPIX Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

Tails of a London Dog-Walker

A half-hour comedy-drama based on the memoir “London’s Number One Dog Walking Agency” by Kate MacDougall. Amélie meets Bridget Jones by way of New Girl…with dogs. We follow Kate, dog-walker extraordinaire, through her magical world of perfect (and not so perfect) pooches and disastrous dates, all the while discovering who she really is. Ella Greenhill, Emma Frost, Matthew Graham and Anne Thomopoulos will serve as executive producers, with MacDougall as associate producer. Frost and Graham’s U.K.-based independent production company Watford & Essex, a joint venture with Legendary Entertainment, will produce in association with EPIX Studios.”