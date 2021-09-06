Chapelwaite: Season One Viewer Votes

How much will be revealed in the first season of the Chapelwaite TV show on EPIX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chapelwaite is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Chapelwaite here.

An EPIX horror series, the Chapelwaite TV show is based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King. It stars Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire with Jennifer Ens, Sirena Gulamgaus, Ian Ho, and Eric Peterson. Set in the 1850s, the series follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), the father of three children — Honor (Ens), Loa (Gulamgaus), and Tane (Ho). After his wife dies at sea, Boone relocates his family to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine. It’s not long before Boone has to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history. An ambitious young writer, Rebecca Morgan (Hampshire) sees her writer’s block lift when the Boone family arrives in town. Despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies to be the governess of the infamous Chapelwaite manor and the Boone family in order to write about them. In doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.





