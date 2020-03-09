Will there be any humans left after the first season of the War of the Worlds TV show on EPIX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like War of the Worlds is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, Nielsen doesn’t collect data for EPIX. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of War of the Worlds here.

An EPIX sci-fi drama, the War of the Worlds TV show stars Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, Léa Drucker, Adel Bencherif, Emilie de Preissac, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ty Tennant, Bayo Gbadamosi, Stephen Campbell Moore, Stéphane Caillard, and Aaron Heffernan. The story takes place in present-day Europe and begins as astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy and this serves as definitive proof of intelligent extraterrestrial life. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out by a devastating attack and pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world. As aliens hunt and kill those who have been left alive, the survivors ask a burning question – who are these attackers and why are they hell-bent on our destruction? The survivors soon learn that the aliens’ savage attack on Earth is anything but arbitrary.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the War of the Worlds TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that War of the Worlds on EPIX should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.