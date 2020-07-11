War of the Worlds: Season Two Renewal; Production to Resume on Sci-Fi Series

War of the Worlds is returning. The sci-fi drama series has been renewed for a second season and the show will be the first UK scripted series to resume production amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the H.G. Wells novel, the War of the Worlds series begins as astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy and this serves as definitive proof of intelligent extraterrestrial life. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out by a devastating attack and pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world. The cast includes Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, Léa Drucker, Adel Bencherif, Emilie de Preissac, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ty Tennant, Bayo Gbadamosi, Stephen Campbell Moore, Stéphane Caillard, and Aaron Heffernan.

According to Deadline, production on season two will begin this Monday in Newport, Wales. Producers have put together a very detailed document of protocols that will be followed by the cast and crew. Measures include regular temperature tests, color-coded bands (to identify areas that various members of the production can and cannot access), COVID tests, quarantines, and social distancing.

“Fortunately, we are a show which is in a world where there aren’t that many people around. There are things that work for us creatively,” said director Johnny Capps. “War of the Worlds is all about man’s humanity and what you do in an extreme crisis. That’s what I’ve found really interesting about the pandemic and the way people are behaving. Season two will touch even more nerves because of what we’ve been through as a country and as a world.”

The first season of the international series aired on EPIX in the United States. The cable channel has not announced they’ll be airing season two yet but, given that the show reportedly performed very well for EPIX, a pick-up is expected.

