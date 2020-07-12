Vulture Watch

Airing on the EPIX cable channel, the War of the Worlds TV show stars Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, Léa Drucker, Adel Bencherif, Emilie de Preissac, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ty Tennant, Bayo Gbadamosi, Stephen Campbell Moore, Stéphane Caillard, and Aaron Heffernan. The story takes place in present-day Europe and begins as astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy. This serves as definitive proof of intelligent extraterrestrial life. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out by a devastating attack and pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world. As aliens hunt and kill those who have been left alive, the survivors ask a burning question – who are these attackers and why are they hell-bent on our destruction? The survivors soon learn that the aliens’ savage attack on Earth is anything but arbitrary.



War of the Worlds has been renewed for a second season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will EPIX cancel or renew War of the Worlds for season two? The cable channel pays for the rights to air the show in the United States and that’s a lot cheaper than producing the show independently. Word is that the producing companies are already working on season two. So I suspect that, if a second season is made, EPIX will air that as well. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on War of the Worlds cancellation or renewal news.

7/12 update: War of the Worlds has been renewed.



