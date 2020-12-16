Vulture Watch

Pennyworth is based on Batman and other DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. The drama stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Polly Walker, Jason Flemyng, Dorothy Atkinson, Paloma Faith, James Purefoy, Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, Simon Manyonda, and Jessica de Gouw. The story unfolds in 1960s London and follows former British SAS soldier Alfred Pennyworth who works for American billionaire Thomas Wayne (Aldridge), the future father of Bruce “Batman” Wayne. Season two picks up a year after the explosive events of the first season when England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war. North London remains one of the few resistance holdouts remaining. Now running a black-market Soho club with his mates, Deon “Bazza” Bashford (Bennett) and Wallace “Daveboy” MacDougal (Fletcher), Pennyworth’s in search of a way out – before London and his country burn themselves to the ground. And he’s got his eye on America.



As of December 16, 2020, Pennyworth has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether EPIX will cancel or renew Pennyworth for season three. EPIX is a small premium channel and doesn’t report ratings. Since this series is connected to the Batman mythos, I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Pennyworth cancellation or renewal news.



