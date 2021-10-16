Pennyworth: Season Three; Batman Prequel Series Renewed But Moving to HBO Max

The tales of Batman’s butler’s early adventures will continue but, will have a new home. The Pennyworth TV series has been renewed for a third season but is moving from the EPIX cable channel to the HBO Max streaming service.

An action-thriller series, Pennyworth is based on Batman and other DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. The drama stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Polly Walker, Jason Flemyng, Dorothy Atkinson, Paloma Faith, James Purefoy, Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, Simon Manyonda, and Jessica de Gouw. The story unfolds in 1960s London, and follows former British SAS soldier Alfred Pennyworth who works for American billionaire Thomas Wayne (Aldridge), the future father of Bruce “Batman” Wayne. Season two picked up a year after the explosive events of the first season when England found itself embroiled in a devastating civil war. North London remained one of the few resistance holdouts remaining. Running a black-market Soho club with his mates Deon “Bazza” Bashford (Bennett) and Wallace “Daveboy” MacDougal (Fletcher), Pennyworth was in search of a way out – before London and his country burned themselves to the ground.

Season three will begin after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of superheroes and supervillains.

Season two finished being released on EPIX in April of this year. Season three and the prior two seasons of Pennyworth will come to the HBO Max streaming service in 2022.

