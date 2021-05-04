Pennyworth: Season Three? EPIX Series May Move to HBO Max

Pennyworth is possibly headed to a new home. The series has aired two seasons on EPIX, but a deal is in the works to move those seasons and a new third season to HBO Max, which is home to other DC Universe series.

Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Polly Walker, Jason Flemyng, Dorothy Atkinson, Paloma Faith, James Purefoy, Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, Simon Manyonda, and Jessica de Gouw star in the series which follows Alfred Pennyworth (Bannon) as he works with Thomas Wayne long before Thomas’ son becomes Batman.

Season two finished airing last month on EPIX, and the delay in renewing the series for a third season is the potential to move the program to HBO Max.

Deadline revealed more about the talks:

“The development is not surprising. Pennyworth was sold to MGM-owned Epix months before WBTV parent WarnerMedia announced plans to launch its own streaming service, which became HBO Max. Existing originals on Warner Bros. TV Group’s platform DC Universe, including Harley Quinn and Titans, migrated to HBO Max, which was billed as a premium home for DC programming with an extensive upcoming slate of high-profile series such as Peacemaker, Green Lantern, Untitled Gotham City Police Department project, set in the same world as Pennyworth, and DC Superhero High.”

What do you think? Would you watch season three of Pennyworth on HBO Max? Are you hoping that the show will be renewed?