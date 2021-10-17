Gaslit: Starz Reveals Additional Casting for Watergate Series Starring Sean Penn & Julia Roberts

Gaslit is coming to Starz, and more have been added to the cast of the “untold stories” series about the Watergate scandal of the Nixon years. Actors Patton Oswalt, Nat Faxon, Erinn Hayes, Patrick Walker, Carlos Valdes, Raphael Sbarge, Chris Conner, Anne Dudek, Brian Geraghty, Nelson Franklin, Reed Diamond, Johnny Berchtold, Adam Ray, and Billy Smith are joining Sean Penn and Julia Roberts on the drama series.

Starz revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon’s bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, and the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down.

The story will center on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A big personality with an even bigger mouth, Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite her party affiliation, she’s the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted advisor and best friend. Temperamental, foulmouthed and ruthless – yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife – he’ll be forced to choose between Martha and the President.

Gaslit Recurring Cast

Patton Oswalt will play “Chuck Colson,” a close advisor to Nixon who served as Special Counsel to the President and played a role in the Watergate cover-up.

Nat Faxon will play “Bob Haldeman,” White House Chief of Staff to President Nixon. With John Ehrlichman, he operated as the “Berlin Wall” standing between Nixon and the rest of the administration.

Erinn Hayes will play “Peggy Ebbitt,” a friend of the Mitchells from the early days of their marriage.

Patrick Walker will play “Frank Wills,” the security guard at the Watergate who is the first to find evidence of the break-in, raising the alarm on one of the biggest political scandals in American history and altering the course of his own life.

Carlos Valdes will play “Paul Magallanes,” one of the FBI Agents assigned to the Watergate case. He and his partner, Angelo Lano (Chris Messina), come up against the full force of the White House as they investigate the events of June 1972.

Raphael Sbarge will play “Charles N. Shaffer,” attorney to John Dean (Dan Stevens) during his testimony to the Senate Watergate Committee.

Chris Conner will play “John Ehrlichman,” Nixon’s right-hand man and, with Bob Haldeman, the “Berlin Wall” protecting the President from accountability and enacting his every whim.

Anne Dudek will play “Diana Oweiss,” secretary to Attorney General John Mitchell (Sean Penn).

Brian Geraghty will play “Peter,” a security guard hired by John Mitchell to protect the Mitchell family, who plays a direct role in a traumatic experience which changes Martha Mitchell’s (Julia Roberts) life.

Nelson Franklin will play “Dick Moore,” White House Special Counsel and John Dean’s right-hand man, getting in over his head in both the Watergate cover-up and the ’72 Republican National Convention.

Reed Diamond will play “Mark Felt,” Associate Director of the FBI under L. Patrick Gray, who leaked information from the FBI to the Washington Post as Deep Throat.

Johnny Berchtold will play “Jay Jennings,” son of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts). A Vietnam veteran, Jay is the reason Martha bucks the Nixon party by objecting to the Vietnam War.

Adam Ray will play “Ron Ziegler,” Nixon’s White House Press Secretary, tasked with fielding questions about Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts) and the Watergate scandal.

Billy Smith will play “Ken Ebbitt,” an old friend of John Mitchell (Sean Penn) and the one who first introduces Mitchell to Martha (Julia Roberts).”