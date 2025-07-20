Tracker: Season Three; Two CBS Series Regulars Won’t Be Back for Fall 2025

Tracker is losing two more of its regular cast members ahead of its third season. According to TV Line, Eric Graise and Abby McEnany (above) have departed the CBS series.

Justin Hartley and Fiona Rene star in the series, which follows a lone wolf survivalist who uses his expert tracking skills to help people.

TV Line said the following about the departures:

“Graise, who co-starred as master hacker Bobby Exley, and McEnany, who played Velma Bruin, were original cast members — but seldom, if ever, shared scenes with Hartley, whose alter ego really takes the whole “lone wolf” thing to heart.”

Tracker returns to CBS on October 19th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series? Are you surprised by these cast departures?