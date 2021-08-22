The Talk: Carrie Ann Inaba Leaves CBS Daytime Series

The Talk is losing another one of its hosts. Carrie Ann Inaba is leaving the series after three seasons. She left the series for a break to focus on her health earlier this year, but it is now known she will not return to the series when it returns to CBS daytime this fall.

Inaba said the following about the decision, per Deadline:

“I enjoyed my time at The Talk as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level. I will miss The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show.”

Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, executive producers of the daytime series, also spoke about her exit in a statement. They said the following:

“Carrie Ann’s authenticity and openness created a special connection and relationship with our audience. We will always be grateful for her contributions here at The Talk over the last 3 seasons. Her warmth, wisdom and vulnerability are just a few of her many admirable traits that will be missed. We wish her much success and good health going forward.”

Inaba is not the only departure from the series this year. Sharon Osborne left the series, and she was replaced by Jerry O’Connell earlier this summer.

The Talk will return to CBS this fall. A new co-host for the series will be announced at a later date.

