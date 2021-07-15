The Talk: Season 12; Jerry O’Connell Joins CBS Daytime Series (Watch)

The Talk has added a new co-host and, this time, CBS chose someone different than their norm. For the first time, a male will be a regular co-host of the CBS daytime talk show. Actor Jerry O’Connell announced that he was joining the series during Wednesday’s broadcast, per Deadline.

The actor has appeared as a guest host in the past, but this will be a permanent position. He began appearing on The Talk after Sharon Osborne was fired from the series earlier this year. He joins Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth on the hosting panel.

O’Connell said the following about joining the CBS series during his announcement:

“It’s real exciting. First of all, I want to say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me. I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun, and it worked. And here we are. We’re going to have a lot of fun, we really are.”

Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews also spoke about the addition in a statement:

“We are beyond thrilled Jerry O’Connell is our new host. We loved his infectious enthusiasm, humor, openness and insights as a guest co-host and look forward to him now bringing those dynamic qualities to the show every day. As an accomplished actor, devoted husband and father, Jerry will bring a unique and entertaining perspective to the conversation.”

O’Connell is also hosting episodes of the popular game show series Pictionary. Episodes are currently airing on select local FOX stations across the country. If the series does well, that series could be picked up at a later date.

Check out the video announcement from The Talk below.

🚨NEW HOST ALERT🚨

Join us in welcoming @MrJerryOC to The Talk family 🙌 pic.twitter.com/agEbTwagJL — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 14, 2021

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of O’Connell on The Talk? Do you think having a man on the panel will shake things up?