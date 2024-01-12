The Drew Barrymore Show: Season Five; Daytime Talk Show Renewed for 2024-25

Drew Barrymore is sticking around daytime television for more! The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed for a fifth season.

The series did have a bumpy start to its fourth season when the actress planned to bring the show back in September during the height of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Production was shut down and resumed later.

CBS revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“The syndicated daytime series “The Drew Barrymore Show” has been renewed for a fifth season on the CBS Stations, it was announced today by Wendy McMahon, President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. CBS Stations anchor the show in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. “‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is firing on all cylinders this season,” McMahon said. “Drew continues to catapult the show into the cultural zeitgeist with her empathetic and thoughtful interviews transporting viewers into her living room, where they feel like they are listening to a conversation between two friends that they are a part of. It’s an experience unlike any other in television. Drew is truly creating magic in daytime, and we’re thrilled to continue to bring that to our stations.” “The Drew Barrymore Show” is averaging 1.1 million viewers. This season, the show has grown from October to December in key measurements, including +9% in households and +4% in total viewers. In New York this season, Drew is up both +23% in A25-54 and +18% in W25-54. This past year, Drew Barrymore was an honoree at the Time 100 Gala, named Adweek’s Creator Visionary of the Year, graced the covers of NY Magazine’s annual TV issue and People Magazine, as well as was featured on Variety’s NY Women Impact Report. Drew was also named as one of TikTok’s Breakthrough Content Creators, chosen as an honoree on Variety’s Power of Women and received a Webby Special Achievement Award in 2022. Drew’s signature style interviews continue this season with the full cast of the new “Mean Girls” film including Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Auli’I Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey airing in a special episode tomorrow, Friday January 12. In a daytime TV exclusive, the full cast of “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald and Calista Flockhart will join Drew in studio. Plus, Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Annette Bening, Dan Levy, Isla Fisher, Lucy Hale, Clive Owen, Andie MacDowell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Oliver and Chrissy Teigen are slated to appear. “The Drew Barrymore Show” is a destination for entertainment, information, and important conversations. Composed of exclusive celebrity interviews, unique lifestyle segments, social media influencers and feel-good news stories, it is the show’s mission to touch all aspects of life through Drew’s unique optimistic lens. The nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City. Drew Barrymore and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this daytime show? Do you plan to watch season five?