The Jennifer Hudson Show, Sherri: Daytime Talk Shows Renewed

The Jennifer Hudson Show (above) and Sherri have both been renewed for new seasons. Both daytime talk shows arrived in Fall of 2022 and air in syndication primarily on FOX stations. The Jennifer Hudson Show has been given a renewal for one season, and Sherri (which replaced The Wendy Williams Show) has been renewed for two more years, through the 2024-2025 season.

Sherri Shepherd released this statement about her two-season renewal:

“I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says. I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy and inspiration to my audience.”

Jennifer Hudson said the following about her show’s renewal, per TV Insider:

“Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career. We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level. I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!”

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri next season?