Dungeons & Dragons: Paramount+ Orders Series Based on Classic Roleplaying Game

Dungeons & Dragons is headed to Paramount+. The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order for a new live-action series based on the classic fantasy roleplaying game franchise. Rawson Marshall Thurber has written the pilot script and will direct it. Eight episodes are planned.

Deadline revealed the following about the show’s history, so far:

eOne, the lead studio, took the project out in November, garnering interest from multiple buyers, with Paramount+ ultimately landing the show in a competitive situation. eOne and Paramount Pictures are partnering on the Dungeons & Dragons series after also co-producing and co-financing the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, which premieres March 31.

The Dungeons & Dragons series will be the latest game that has become the basis for a television series. Halo, based on the popular video game, has been one of the most popular series on Paramount+.

Additional details about the new Dungeons & Dragons series will be revealed at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out this new series? Do you think adapting video games leads to interesting TV shows?