The Game: Paramount+ Reveals Premiere Date and New Casting for Revival Series

The revival of The Game now has its premiere date, and some new faces are also joining the series. Fans will be able to see the comedy-drama’s revival on the streaming service in November.

Tim Daly (above) and Toby Sandeman are joining the series with Coby Bell returning from the original series to make a special appearance. Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, and Analisa Velez are also a part of the cast with Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall also returning from the original series.

Paramount+ revealed more about the revival in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its upcoming revival of the groundbreaking series THE GAME will debut on Thursday, Nov. 11. In addition, during Paramount+’s Television Critics Association virtual presentation, the service also announced two new cast members joining the team: Tim Daly (Madam Secretary), who will play Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, a self-made billionaire, and Toby Sandeman (Power Book III: Raising Kanan), who will play Garret Evans, the top football player in the league. Fan favorite Coby Bell (Walker) will make a special appearance reprising his role as former footballer Jason Pitts. Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME. THE GAME also stars Wendy Raquel Robinson (Insecure) as sports agent Tasha Mack; Hosea Chanchez (Black Lightning) as footballer Malik Wright; Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire) as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts; Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval) as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent; and Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete) as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend. Legacy players Brittany Daniel (Cheaper by the Dozen) and Pooch Hall (Ray Donovan) will make special appearances, reprising their roles as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis, respectively.”

