Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

iCarly: Revival of Nickelodeon Series Ordered by Paramount+

by Regina Avalos,

iCarly TV show on Nickelodeon: canceled or renewed?

iCarly is returning. The Nickelodeon is being revived by Paramount+ with three of the stars returning for the revival, per Deadline. Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress all appeared in the original series, which followed a group of friends as they created a webcast and lived their lives. The series ran for five seasons between 2007 – 2012.

It was not revealed what the plot of the revival would be, but the new iCarly TV series will arrive on Paramount+ in 2021. Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten will be behind the series and act as showrunners.

The original series was created by Dan Schneider, but he is not involved with the new series. Nickelodeon severed ties with the creator in 2018.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of iCarly? Did you watch the original series on Nickelodeon?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
John Parkym Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

John Parkym
Reader
John Parkym

Omg .

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
December 10, 2020 9:42 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz