iCarly: Revival of Nickelodeon Series Ordered by Paramount+

iCarly is returning. The Nickelodeon is being revived by Paramount+ with three of the stars returning for the revival, per Deadline. Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress all appeared in the original series, which followed a group of friends as they created a webcast and lived their lives. The series ran for five seasons between 2007 – 2012.

It was not revealed what the plot of the revival would be, but the new iCarly TV series will arrive on Paramount+ in 2021. Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten will be behind the series and act as showrunners.

The original series was created by Dan Schneider, but he is not involved with the new series. Nickelodeon severed ties with the creator in 2018.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of iCarly? Did you watch the original series on Nickelodeon?