Slow Horses: Season Seven; Apple TV+ Series Renewed Again Ahead of Season Five Premiere

Slow Horses is not going anywhere for quite a while. Apple TV+ has renewed the spy series for another season ahead of its fifth season premiere. The series will now air through season seven.

Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce star in the series inspired by Mick Herron’s books. The series follows a group of misfit spies led by Jackson Lamb.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, Apple TV+ announced a new, six-episode seventh season for the widely hailed, darkly comedic spy drama “Slow Horses.” The Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series stars Academy Award winner Sir Gary Oldman, who has been honored with Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations for his outstanding performance as the beloved, irascible Jackson Lamb. The complete first four seasons of “Slow Horses” are now streaming on Apple TV+, with the premiere of season five slated for September 24, 2025. Season six was announced last year. “‘Slow Horses’ has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action. I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses’ slightly inept spycraft,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+. “Slow Horses” has been celebrated as “undoubtedly the best spy series on television,” a “truly epic espionage thriller” that is “utterly brilliant” and just “so damn good.” All four seasons of “Slow Horses” hold a Certified Fresh score, with two seasons receiving a rare, perfect 100% critics’ score and season four hailed as the number one series of 2024 on Rotten Tomatoes. The globally acclaimed third season earned nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations, with a win for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, as the series continues to receive global accolades from critics and fans alike. In season seven, Lamb and his Slow Horses are on the hunt to find and neutralize a mole at the heart of British Government before they can bring down the state. “Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Dan Hassid, Mick Herron, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and Oldman serving as executive producers. Season seven is adapted for television and executive produced by Ben Vanstone, with Robert McKillop set to direct. See-Saw Films is part of the Mediawan group.”

The series returns for its fifth season on September 24th.

