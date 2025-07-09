Grantchester: Season 11; Masterpiece Series Renewed for Final Episodes on PBS

Grantchester is returning for one more season. Masterpiece has announced a renewal for the series, but it has also announced that season 11 will be the series’s last. Season 10 of the series is currently airing on PBS, and production on season 11 will begin later this month.

Masterpiece revealed the following about the plot of season 11:

“In Grantchester Season 11, it’s the heady summer of ’63, and Alphy is learning more about his past. He comes to realize that there is a whole other life he could have led, making him question who he is and what he believes in. He’s also continuing to get to know Meg, the Bishop’s daughter… Geordie, for once, is positively brimming with bonhomie! He’s learned to weather the storms of life and is enjoying a time of relative peace. Cathy’s happy now that CeCe’s Fashion Boutique is a success, and the kids are old enough to look after themselves! But then, out of the blue, the Chief Superintendent comes to Geordie with a beguiling offer. It could be a chance for Geordie to finally be in charge, but it could also mean an end of his crime solving days. And his crime solving partnership with Alphy… During a quiet period at the halfway house, Leonard finds himself with time on his hands, and a chance to take stock of his own life and whether he’s doing enough with it. When one of Daniel’s neighbors becomes ill, Leonard is drawn into helping care for the neighbor’s son Raymond – and discovers a paternal side to himself he never knew he had. In Season 11 everyone will question the paths they are on, and some huge decisions will be made. This final season will look at family, forgiveness, identity, and faith – big changes are coming to Grantchester…”

Series creator Daisy Coulham said the following about the series’ renewal:

“At its heart, Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love. We’ve been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen. For over a decade now – cast and crew (many who’ve been there since the beginning) have met each summer to film. And it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you to James Runcie for entrusting us with his characters. Thank you to the lovely people of real Grantchester. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of the show in any way – big or small. I’ll miss you terribly.”

The premiere date for season 11 will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Masterpiece series?