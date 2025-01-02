Miss Scarlet: Season Five; PBS Teases Return of Masterpiece Detective Series

Miss Scarlet returns to PBS later this month with its fifth season, and a new trailer is out for season five of the period detective drama.

Kate Phillips, Tom Durant Pritchard, Evan McCabe, Cathy Belton, Felix Scott, Paul Bazely, Simon Ludders, and Tim Chipping star in the Masterpiece series, which follows Eliza Scarlet (Phillips) as she takes over her dad’s detective agency following his death.

Season five has some significant changes after Stuart Martin’s departure as William “The Duke” Wellington. She must now deal with Alexander Blake (Durant Pritchard) at Scotland Yard.

PBS shared the following with the trailer:

“Victorian criminals don’t stand a chance. Miss Scarlet is back on the case! Season 5 premieres on Sunday, January 12 at 8/7c.”

The trailer for season five of Miss Scarlet is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this PBS series?