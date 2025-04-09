The Bold and the Beautiful: Seasons 39-41; CBS Soap Opera Renewed Through 2027-28

The Bold and the Beautiful is not going anywhere for at least three more seasons. CBS has renewed the daytime soap opera through season 41.

The series was renewed for only one season in 2024, but the network added a third soap opera, Beyond the Gates, to its daytime lineup earlier this year.

Matthew Atkinson, Kimberlin Brown, Rebecca Budig, Scott Clifton, Delon de Metz, Don Diamont, Laneya Grace, Murielle Hilaire, Joshua Hoffman, Sean Kanan, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Crew J Morrow, Annika Noelle, Tanner Novlan, Romy Park, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Heather Tom, Diamond White, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, and Lisa Yamada star in the soap opera, which follows the Forrester family and those that work with Forrester Creations in Los Angeles.

CBS shared the following about the renewal of The Bold and the Beautiful:

“CBS announced today that it has renewed the daytime drama THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL through the 2027-2028 television season. The renewal will bring the show through its 41st season. THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL follows the entangled lives, passionate loves and high-stakes dramas of the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families, set against the backdrop of the glamorous Los Angeles fashion world and the family’s fashion house, Forrester Creations. The series debuted on CBS on March 23, 1987. THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is part of the top-rated CBS Daytime lineup, along with THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and BEYOND THE GATES. With seven days of multiplatform viewing, the program averages nearly 3.2 million viewers. Streaming of the series on Paramount+ is up by +8% YoY. THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL recently celebrated its 38th anniversary on March 23, along with original cast members John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.”

