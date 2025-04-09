Menu

Saturday TV Ratings: Dateline NBC, Scrabble, UFL, MLS Soccer, NCAA Basketball

Published:

Dateline NBC TV Show: canceled or renewed?

(Dateline NBC X)

Saturday, April 5, 2025 ratingsNew Episodes: (none).  Specials: I Am Jackie O.  Sports: UFL: Showboats at Defenders, Grand Slam Track: Kingston, MLS Soccer: Portland Timbers at Austin FC, and 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Reruns: The Hunting Party, Dateline NBC, Saturday Night Live, Trivial Pursuit, and Scrabble.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

