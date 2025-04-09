Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: Family Guy, The Americas, American Idol, Watson, The American President

Published:

Family Guy TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

© 2025 by 20th Television

Sunday, April 6, 2025 ratings — New episodes: America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The $100,000 Pyramid, 60 Minutes, The Americas, Suits LA, Family Guy, Grimsburg, The Great North, and Krapopolis. Sports: 2025 College Basketball Crown Overrun and Postgame. Specials: The American President and Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile.  Reruns: Tracker, Watson, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and The Americas.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x