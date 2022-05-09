Sunday TV Ratings: The Equalizer, Bob’s Burgers, American Idol, Riverdale, American Ninja Warrior

Sunday, May 8, 2022 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, SWAT, Riverdale, Duncanville, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Rookie, and American Idol. Specials: American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship and A Saturday Night Live Mother’s Day. Reruns: The Simpsons, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Would I Lie To You?.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

