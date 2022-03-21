Sunday TV Ratings: Riverdale, American Idol, SWAT, Weakest Link, The Simpsons

Sunday, March 20, 2022 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, SWAT, Weakest Link, Transplant, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons, The Great North, Riverdale, March, American Idol, and The Rookie. Specials: Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough and An Audience with Adele. Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Welcome to Flatch, The Simpsons, and America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

