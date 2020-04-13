Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: God Friended Me, American Idol, The Simpsons, Superstar, Dateline NBC

God Friended Me TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, April 12, 2020 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, God Friended Me, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans,  The Rookie, and American IdolSpecials: Jesus Chris Superstar: Live in Concert and Ice Age: The Great Egg-ScapadeReruns: Supergirl, Batwoman, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Dateline NBC, The Simpsons, Duncanville, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

