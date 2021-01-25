Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: Charmed, FBI, The Rookie, Weakest Link, Bob’s Burgers

Published:

Charmed TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, January 24, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Batwoman, Charmed, Card Sharks, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Rookie, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and FBI.   Sports: NFL Football.   Reruns:  America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Great North, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Wall, Chicago Med, Dateline NBC, and Weakest Link.

Jason
Reader
Jason

THere was no new NCIS shows this week due to NFL.

January 25, 2021 12:56 pm
