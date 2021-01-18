Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: Batwoman, Card Sharks, NCIS: Los Angeles, Weakest Link, The Great North

Published:

Batwoman TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, January 17, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Batwoman, The Great North, Family Guy, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Card Sharks, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Rookie, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 60 Minutes.   Sports: NFL Football.  Specials: All American Stories and American Ninja Warrior.   Reruns:  NCIS and Weakest Link.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren't given for reruns or specials.)

John Parkyn
Reader
John Parkyn

Please boost ratings ncis Los Angeles, New Orleans too hopefully love this show so good.

January 18, 2021 12:25 pm
