The $100,000 Pyramid: Season Eight Ratings

In May 2023, the host of The $100,000 Pyramid posted that he and the crew had just finished filming 20 episodes over four days. Half of those episodes aired in late 2023 as season seven and now, over a year later, the eighth season has launched. It’s unknown if more episodes have been filmed or if season eight will be made up of just the 10 remaining installments. It’s been 15 months between new episodes so it seems like a distinct possibility that ABC has quietly cancelled this show. Will The $100,000 Pyramid be renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, The $100,000 Pyramid TV series is the latest iteration of a format that launched in daytime in 1973. Michael Strahan hosts this newest incarnation. The competition pits two teams of two — a contestant and a celebrity — against one another. In the main game, the partners take turns helping the other guess a series of words or phrases based on descriptions given to them by their teammates. The winning team moves onto the Winner’s Circle with a pyramid-shaped gameboard. If a team can complete the pyramid’s six categories in 60 seconds, the contestant wins $50,000. If the contestant can win the second round of the main game (teamed with the other celebrity), they can win an additional $100,000. Eighth season celebrities include Mark Duplass, Pete Holmes, Laverne Cox, Thomas Lennon, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Urie, Chandra Wilson, Rob Riggle, Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Robert Iler, Bobby Moynihan, Jaleel White, Joel McHale, and Rocsi Diaz.

For comparisons: Season seven of The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.78 million viewers.

As of March 12, 2025, The $100,000 Pyramid has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

