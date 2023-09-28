The $100,000 Pyramid: Season Eight — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A primetime game show airing on the ABC television network, The $100,000 Pyramid TV series is the latest iteration of a format that launched in daytime in 1973. Michael Strahan hosts this newest incarnation. The competition pits two teams of two — a contestant and a celebrity — against one another. In the main game, the partners take turns helping the other guess a series of words or phrases based on descriptions given to them by their teammates. The winning team then moves onto the Winner’s Circle with a pyramid-shaped gameboard. If a team can complete the pyramid’s six categories in 60 seconds, the contestant wins $50,000. If the contestant can win the second round of the main game (teamed with the other celebrity), they can win an additional $100,000. Seventh-season celebrities include Jason Alexander, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lauren Ash, Joel Kim Booster, Wayne Brady, Dan Bucatinsky, Fortune Feimster, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ana Gasteyer, Tiffany Haddish, Oscar Nunez, and Rosie O’Donnell.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of The $100,000 Pyramid averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.35 million viewers. Compared to season six (which was split between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 broadcast seasons), that’s down by 14% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The $100,000 Pyramid stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 28, 2023, The $100,000 Pyramid has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The $100,000 Pyramid for season eight? More than 100 episodes have been produced, giving the studio plenty of episodes (more than 200 if split into half-hour installments), and they are regularly rerun on GSN, providing extra revenue. Strahan noted that they filmed 20 episodes over four days, so I’m sure the series doesn’t cost ABC much. While nothing runs forever, I don’t see a reason for this series to end. I think there’s a very good chance that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The $100,000 Pyramid cancellation or renewal news.



