The $100,000 Pyramid: Season Six Viewer Votes

There’s big money up for grabs in the sixth season of The $100,000 Pyramid TV show on ABC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The $100,000 Pyramid is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of The $100,000 Pyramid here.

An ABC primetime game show, The $100,000 Pyramid TV series is the latest iteration of a format that launched in daytime in 1973. This newest incarnation is hosted by Michael Strahan. The competition pits two teams of two — a contestant and a celebrity — against one another. In the main game, the partners take turns helping the other guess a series of words or phrases based on descriptions given to them by their teammates. The winning team then moves onto the Winner’s Circle with a pyramid-shaped gameboard. If a team can complete the pyramid’s six categories in 60 seconds, the contestant wins $50,000. If the contestant can win the second round of the main game (teamed with the other celebrity), they can win an additional $100,000. Celebrities appearing in the sixth season include Lindsey Vonn, Russell Peters, Jason Alexander, Wayne Knight, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Bobby Moynihan, Ron Funches, Ken Jennings, Ross Mathews, RuPaul, Carson Kressley, Tayshia Adams, Matt James, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Thomas Lennon.





What do you think? Which season six episodes of The $100,000 Pyramid TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The $100,000 Pyramid should be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.