The $100,000 Pyramid: Season Seven Renewal and Fall Premiere Date Announced for ABC Game Show

The $100,000 Pyramid isn’t going anywhere. The remaining episodes of the sixth season of the ABC game show are currently airing on Sunday nights. This fall, the seventh season will fill a Wednesday night timeslot.

A primetime game show, The $100,000 Pyramid TV series is the latest iteration of a format that launched in daytime in 1973. This newest incarnation is hosted by Michael Strahan. The competition pits two teams of two — a contestant and a celebrity — against one another. In the main game, the partners take turns helping the other guess a series of words or phrases based on descriptions given to them by their teammates. The winning team then moves onto the Winner’s Circle with a pyramid-shaped gameboard. If a team can complete the pyramid’s six categories in 60 seconds, the contestant wins $50,000. If the contestant can win the second round of the main game (teamed with the other celebrity), they can win an additional $100,000. Celebrities appearing in the sixth season include Lindsey Vonn, Russell Peters, Jason Alexander, Wayne Knight, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Bobby Moynihan, Ron Funches, Ken Jennings, Ross Mathews, RuPaul, Carson Kressley, Tayshia Adams, Matt James, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Thomas Lennon.

The first half of the sixth season of The $100,000 Pyramid (which aired during the 2021-22 broadcast season) averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.60 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 14% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership.

The second half of the sixth season of The $100,000 Pyramid (which airs during the 2022-23 broadcast season) averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.80 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership.

In May, Strahan revealed on Facebook that he had just completed filming the seventh season. He wrote, “That’s a wrap on shooting season seven of The $100,000 Pyramid. We shot 20 shows over four days and couldn’t be more grateful to you all. So much goes into a show like this. I can’t thank our Pyramid team enough. We can never do this without each one of you. Special thank you to all our celebrity guests for coming on and winnowing our guests some $$$$!! And to everyone who tunes in each week to The $100,000 Pyramid, you are in for a treat for season seven. Coming soon to ABC. See you in the winner’s circle.”

Today, ABC revealed that season seven will debut on Wednesday, September 27th, at 10 PM.

What do you think? Have you continued to watch The $100,000 Pyramid TV series on ABC? Are you glad that this game show has been renewed for a seventh season?

