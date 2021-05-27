The $100,000 Pyramid: Season Five Ratings

The $100,000 Pyramid has become a staple of ABC’s game show line-up but no series goes on forever. How long will this wordplay competition continue? Could this be the end? Will The $100,000 Pyramid be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

Hosted by Michael Strahan, The $100,000 Pyramid features famous people partnering with contestants to play word games to compete for large cash prizes. Celebrities appearing in the fifth season include Rosie O’Donnell, Nate Berkus, Michael Kosta, Roy Wood Jr., Rachel Dratch, Chris Redd, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Daphne Oz, Alex Moffat, Michelle Collins, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Ali Wentworth, Sara Haines, Kal Penn, Michelle Buteau, Lorraine Bracco, Ralph Macchio, Paige Davis, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Desi Lydic, Mikel Welch, Bridget Everett, Dulcé Sloan, Kathy Najimy, Mario Cantone, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Joe Gatto, James Murray, Ryan Eggold, Elizabeth Marvel, Joe Tessitore, Tiki Barber, Ginger Zee, Dascha Polanco, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ana Gasteyer, Luke Kirby, Ashanti, Clay Aiken, Kal Penn, Kathy Najimy, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Gilbert Godfried, Mario Cantone, Laura Benanti, Joe Tessitore, and Bridget Everett.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/27 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season four of The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC averaged a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.41 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

What do you think? Do you like The $100,000 Pyramid TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?