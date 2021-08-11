The L Word: Generation Q: Season Two Ratings

The original L Word series ran for six seasons on Showtime but the world has changed quite a bit in the decade that’s followed. How long will this new iteration last? Will The L Word: Generation Q be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

The L Word: Generation Q is a sequel to The L Word series which ran on the same channel, from 2004-2009. It stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi, and Jordan Hull. Season two guests include Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Griffin Dunne, and Vanessa Williams. The current iteration continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks, and success in Los Angeles.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 224,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the The L Word: Generation Q TV series on Showtime? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?