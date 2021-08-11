The L Word: Generation Q: Season Three? Has the Showtime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Who will find what they’re looking for? Has The L Word: Generation Q TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The L Word: Generation Q, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, The L Word: Generation Q is a sequel to The L Word series which ran on the same channel, from 2004-2009. It stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi, and Jordan Hull. Season two guests include Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Griffin Dunne, and Vanessa Williams. The current iteration continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks, and success in Los Angeles.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The L Word: Generation Q averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 118,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 80% in the demo and down by 47% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how The L Word: Generation Q stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 11, 2021, The L Word: Generation Q has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew The L Word: Generation Q for season three? This show does pretty well in the traditional ratings and is based on an established property. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The L Word: Generation Q cancellation or renewal news.



The L Word: Generation Q Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The L Word: Generation Q‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that The L Word: Generation Q TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Showtime cancelled this TV series, instead?