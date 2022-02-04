The L Word: Generation Q: Season Three Renewal for Showtime Sequel Series

There’s lots more L.A. drama to come. Showtime has renewed The L Word: Generation Q TV show for a third season. The second season finished airing in October. Season three is expected to launch later this year.

The L Word: Generation Q is a sequel to The L Word series which ran on the same channel, from 2004-2009. It stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi, and Jordan Hull. Season two guests include Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Griffin Dunne, and Vanessa Williams. The current iteration continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks, and success in Los Angeles.

Airing on Sunday and Monday nights, the second season of The L Word: Generation Q averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 80,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 74% in the demo and down by 64% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s unknown how the season performed in delayed viewing and streaming but, given the small traditional ratings, it seems likely that they helped get this show renewed.

Here’s the third season renewal announcement from Showtime:

SHOWTIME(R) ORDERS THIRD SEASON OF “THE L WORD(R): GENERATION Q” Sequel to Groundbreaking Series Will Return to SHOWTIME Later This Year

LOS ANGELES – February 4, 2022 – After its jaw-dropping second season finale, SHOWTIME has ordered a third season of THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, the sequel to the groundbreaking drama series THE L WORD(R). The series follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), and Angie Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A. The 10-episode third season will return to the network later this year. THE L WORD: GENERATION Q season three is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Melody Derloshon, and original series stars Beals, Moennig and Hailey. In season two, Bette (Beals) dealt with Tina (guest star Laurel Holloman) and Carrie’s (guest star Rosie O’Donnell) engagement, and daughter Angie’s (Hull) search for her birth father; Shane (Moennig) ramped up her business and her feelings for Tess (Jamie Clayton); and hot new author Alice (Hailey) wrestled with her own complicated feelings for her book editor. Meanwhile, a newly single Dani (Mandi) leaned on Gigi (Moafi) during her father’s trial; Finley (Toboni) and Sophie (Zayas) tried hard to make it work despite Finley’s spiraling addiction; and friends Micah (Sheng) and Maribel (Jillian Mercado) fell hard for each other. What results of all these complex affairs of life and love will be revealed in season three. Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME(R), which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL(TM) and FLIX(R), as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV(R). For more information, go to www.SHO.com.

