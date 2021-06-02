Vulture Watch

Airing on the Showtime television channel, The L Word: Generation Q is a sequel The L Word series which ran on the same channel from 2004-2009. It stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Jacqueline Toboni, Leo Sheng, Arienne Mandi, Rosanny Zayas, and Sepideh Moafi. The current iteration continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni) and Sophie Suarez (Zayas) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in Los Angeles.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The L Word: Generation Q averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 224,000 viewers. Find out how The L Word: Generation Q stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew The L Word: Generation Q for season two? While I don’t expect this sequel to score big ratings, at this point, I suspect that it will still score a renewal. I’ll keep an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The L Word: Generation Q cancellation or renewal news.

1/13/20 update: Showtime has renewed The L Word: Generation Q for a second season.



What do you think? Are you glad that The L Word: Generation Q TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Showtime had cancelled this TV series, instead?