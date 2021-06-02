Menu

The L Word: Generation Q: Season Two? Has the Showtime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

The L Word: Generation Q: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Photo: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/SHOWTIME.

The Television Vulture is watching the The L Word: Generation Q TV show on ShowtimeCan this sequel recapture the magic of the original? Has The L Word: Generation Q TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The L Word: Generation Q, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime television channel, The L Word: Generation Q is a sequel The L Word series which ran on the same channel from 2004-2009. It stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Jacqueline Toboni, Leo Sheng, Arienne Mandi, Rosanny Zayas, and Sepideh Moafi. The current iteration continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni) and Sophie Suarez (Zayas) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in Los Angeles.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of The L Word: Generation Q averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 224,000 viewers. Find out how The L Word: Generation Q stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed for a second season which will debut August 6, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew The L Word: Generation Q for season two? While I don’t expect this sequel to score big ratings, at this point, I suspect that it will still score a renewal. I’ll keep an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The L Word: Generation Q cancellation or renewal news.

1/13/20 update: Showtime has renewed The L Word: Generation Q for a second season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that The L Word: Generation Q TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Showtime had cancelled this TV series, instead?




guest

Jean

I totally enjoyed the New L word. All the acting was awesome and I can hardly wait for the next seasonn

Tammie

I wasn’t very happy with the new L word at first..but after seeing it getting better and better..i wouldn’t be very happy if they cancelled it again..I can’t wait for Season 2. Hope it get here sooner then later.

Tracy L Mayor

Season 2 yes yes yes Season 3 yes yes yes Season 4 yes yes yes Season 5 yes yes yes you lots different story lines to run with this show

Theodora Polentas

I so hope we get a second season and some cast members from the original hint hint Carmen, Tina, Helena, Max

Leslie Phillips

I really love L Word Gen Q. I simply cannot wait for Sunday to come around so I can see the next episode! I watch the replays on Showtime throughout the week. I would be absolutely devastated if GenQ was not renewed for Season Two.

