The L Word: Generation Q: Season Two Premiere Date Teased by Showtime (Watch)

The L Word: Generation Q is headed back to Showtime. The second season of the drama series, which is a continuation of The L Word, now has a premiere date. The series features Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey from the original series with some new faces around them.

Showtime revealed the following about the return of The L Word: Generation Q:

“In celebration of its highly anticipated season two premiere, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q will return with its first new episode on Friday, August 6, available on streaming and on-demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Each new episode of the second season will be available on Fridays to stream via on-demand. The first five episodes of season two will air Sunday nights, with the final five episodes of the season airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT up until its October 11 season finale. To watch and share the teaser, go to: Based on the groundbreaking drama series THE L WORD(R), season two of THE L WORD: GENERATION Q will continue to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks and success in L.A. Season two is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons), along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Maisha Closson, and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey. Emmy(R) winner Rosie O’Donnell (SMILF), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Emmy, Academy Award(R) nominee Griffin Dunne (HOUSE OF LIES, This is Us) and Vanessa Williams (Candyman) have signed on to guest star in multiple episodes.”

Check out a teaser for The L Word: Generation Q below.

