The L Word: Generation Q: Season Four; Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Secrets, both old and new, will be exposed. Has The L Word: Generation Q TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The L Word: Generation Q, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A drama series airing on Showtime, The L Word: Generation Q TV show is a sequel to The L Word series, which ran on the same channel from 2004-2009. This incarnation stars Jennifer Beals, Jordan Hull, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Sepideh Moafi, Kate Moennig, Jamie Clayton, and Leisha Hailey. Season three guests include Kehlani and Fletcher, Margaret Cho, Joanna Cassidy, Joey Lauren Adams, Laurel Holloman, Jillian Mercado, Simon Longnight, Rosie O’Donnell, and Donald Faison. The current iteration follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks, and success in Los Angeles.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of The L Word: Generation Q averages approximately a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 67,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s even in the demo and down by 16% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Note: Because this show’s ratings are quite low, there may be gaps in the ratings data we can report.

While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The L Word: Generation Q stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 27, 2022, The L Word: Generation Q has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew The L Word: Generation Q for season four? The traditional ratings for this series have been quite low in the past, and this season isn’t any different. However, the show appears to have a strong following and I’m guessing that it performs well in streaming. I think there’s a good chance that L Word will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The L Word: Generation Q cancellation or renewal news.



