The L Word: Generation Q: Season Three Ratings

The ratings for this Showtime series have always been low, and this time around appears to be no exception. Will there continue to be enough interest in The L Word: Generation Q to justify a fourth season, or could it be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A drama series, The L Word: Generation Q TV show is a sequel to The L Word series, which ran on the same channel from 2004-2009. This incarnation stars Jennifer Beals, Jordan Hull, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Sepideh Moafi, Kate Moennig, Jamie Clayton, and Leisha Hailey. Season three guests include Kehlani and Fletcher, Margaret Cho, Joanna Cassidy, Joey Lauren Adams, Laurel Holloman, Jillian Mercado, Simon Longnight, Rosie O’Donnell, and Donald Faison. The current iteration follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks, and success in Los Angeles.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: The ratings for this series are very low, so there may be gaps in our reporting of them.

For comparisons: Season two of The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime averaged a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 80,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



