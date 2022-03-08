Outlander: Season Seven? Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can the Frasers feel safe in their new home? Has the Outlander TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on Starz? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Outlander, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Starz cable channel, the Outlander TV show stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, with Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Mark Lewis Jones, Jessica Reynolds, Alexander Vlahos, Sarah Collier, Hugh Ross, Chris Larkin, Andrew & Matthew Adair, Antony Byrne, Euan Bennet, New Dennehy, Kyle Rees, Robin Scott, Robin Laing, Glen Gould, Simon R. Baker, Joanne Thompson, Caleb Reynolds, Braeden Clarke, Morgan Holstrom, David Berry, and Maria Doyle Kennedy. The story follows time-traveling 20th Century doctor Claire Fraser (Balfe) and her 18th Century Scots Highlander husband, Jamie Fraser (Heughan). In season six, Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love continues as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society, which (as Claire knows all too well) is unwittingly marching towards Revolution.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Outlander averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 641,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 58% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Outlander stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Outlander has been renewed for a seventh season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of Outlander right now. The popular Starz series has already been renewed for a seventh season. Could that be the end? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Outlander cancellation or renewal news.



Outlander Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Outlander‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Outlander TV show has been renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if Starz had cancelled this TV series, instead?